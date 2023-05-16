Last week CD Project announced that the spin-off of The Witcher currently known as “project Sirius” is in development. Exactly the day after the announcement, the staff of Molasses Floodstudio owned by CD Project which is handling the title has been hit by a mass layoff of its developers. The measure affected as many as 29 people, according to what can be learned on Twitter.

Update: CDPR confirms layoffs at Witcher spin-off studio Molasses Flood. Says 29 devs affected and calls it the result of the game’s reboot. “Because the project changed, so has the composition of the team that’s working on it – mainly on The Molasses Flood’s side.” pic.twitter.com/F0HwPcIYrx — AmericanTruckSongs9 (@ethangach) May 15, 2023

No statements were made by CD Project much less of Molasses Flood, but it is rumored that behind the layoffs there is a radical change in the project, which has led as a natural consequence to review the composition of the staff. The cuts didn’t just affect developers. Also Eleanor Flackwho takes care of the design of the rooms, confessed on his profile Twitter to no longer work for Molasses Flood.

I’m sad to say I was laid off from The Molasses Flood. I’m starting to look for new opportunities now. If you know of a friendly and fun studio that is working on a stylized game and needs an environment artist, please let me know!https://t.co/WG9fyS3hBVhttps://t.co/PQ9eJBRLa5 — Eleanore Falck (looking for work) 🍰💖🌱 (@EleanoreFalck) May 12, 2023

This internal change, however, has significantly downsized the studio, which according to the page LinkedIn it had a few dozen employees before the layoffs.

Beyond The Witcher Sirius CD Project he has other big projects in the works. The Witcher 4 is officially in development, as is the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Staying on topic, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Libertyexpansion of the game, will presumably be launched during the year.