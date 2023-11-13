The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep shows itself with a second teaser trailerwhich arrives in conjunction with the presentation video of the new one Netflix animated film based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Coming late 2024the feature film takes place chronologically during the first season of the live action series of The Witcher and sees the return of Doug Cockle, the voice actor who lent his voice to Gertalt of Rivia in the CD Projekt RED games, who will be joined by the Anya actors Chalotra and Joey Batey.

As reported in the news of the announcement trailer, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will see the Witcher investigate the mysterious events that have hit a coastal village, coming into contact with the creatures that inhabit a underwater kingdom.