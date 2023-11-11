Netflix has announced the new animated film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Here is the first trailer and details on the plot, cast and production.

To the delight of Witcher fans, on the occasion of Geeked Week Netflix was announced The Witcher: Sirens of the Deepa new animated film made by Studio Mir that will arrive on the streaming platform towards the end of 2024. The reveal was accompanied by a announcement trailer which reveals that Doug Cockle, the voice actor of Geralt in the CD Projekt RED games, will lend his voice again to play the Witcher, and a teaser trailer showing the first sequences of the film. You can watch both in the players below.

First details on the plot of The Witcher 3: Sirens of the Deep According to the first details offered, the events of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep take place chronologically between Episodes 5 and 6 of the first season of the Netflix live action series. This time the Witcher will have to investigate a mystery linked to a coastal village and prevent the start of a war between humans and mermaids. "Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks on a seaside village and finds himself caught up in a centuries-old conflict between humans and mermaids. He must rely on friends old and new to solve the mystery before hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war," reads the Netflix synopsis.