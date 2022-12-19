Henry Cavill’s departure from the series The Witcher It has been quite a mystery to the fans. While some point out that this is because the actor wanted to focus entirely on his role as Superman, others have mentioned that the breakup was a consequence of the complicated recording process. Although the truth has yet to be shared, the showrunner of the Netflix adaptation has finally discussed this issue.

In a recent interview with NME, Lauren Hissrich, The Witcher showrunner, was questioned about Henry Cavill’s unexpected departure from production. Although the reason behind this decision is not revealed, He did mention that in the future they will be willing to talk more about this topic. This was what he commented:

“I have a lot to say and I think there’s a lot, you know… obviously we’ll never go into the details of why Henry left, all the reasons, but I can say it’s been a relationship of mutual respect… So please, please, Come back in six months when we can talk.”

Although it seems that for the moment the real reason why Cavill left the production of The Witcher It is a mystery, the possibility that this information will be released in the future is not ruled out. For the meantime, the third season of the series will still have the British actor as the lead.

Via: NME