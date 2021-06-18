Since the premiere of The Witcher, a series based on the novels of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, the success of the program has led to Netflix make other productions related to the franchise.

One of the most anticipated projects by fans is the new 2D animated film called Nightmare of the wolf, film that will serve as a spin-off of the original saga. Although it is not yet known exactly when the film will arrive at the streaming giant, producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has revealed some details.

According to a recent report (via Cinemascomics), the plot will focus on the past of Versemir, who will begin to question their surroundings. Likewise, the showrunner assures that with the appearance of this character, the public will be able to better understand the relationship between Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan).

“Families are multigenerational. The things I teach my children I learned from previous generations. When we meet Geralt in The Witcher he is an adult who is 100 years old and has been living alone for a long time. But you can’t help wondering how she learned everything she knows and how she is going to teach Ciri later, “said Schmidt.

For his part, the film’s screenwriter, Beau de Mayo, explained that Nightmare of the wolf It will cause surprise and curiosity to the followers of the franchise, in the same way that the first season of The Witcher generated it. The film will be directed by Kwang Il Han and will be made by Korean production company Studio Mir.