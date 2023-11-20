The series The Witcher is now compatible with the systems Apple silicon M1, M2 and for the operating system macOS Ventura ! CD Projekt Red has updated The Witcher: Enhanced Edition and The Witcher 2: Assassin’s of Kings on Steam, GOG and AppStore to allow Mac users to play the entire series.

High sales

The Witcher series continues to produce good sales despite the years that have passed since its arrival on the market. There Netflix TV series it has also rekindled interest in the games, making them known to a wider audience, so it is normal that someone wants to rediscover the very first episodes, which in any case are still worthy.

In the meantime, CD Projekt Red continues to develop the new chapters of the series, that is, a fourth main episode, about which nothing is known yet, and the remake of the first chapter, which seems to be having a more troubled process than expected, with already a change of development teams.