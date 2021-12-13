For Lauren Schmidt Hissrich the Wild Hunt and the Thanos of the series The Witcher on Netflix and the franchise in general. The showrunner and executive producer has very clear ideas on the matter. The Wild Hunt is often mentioned during episodes of The Witcher series but, as in the books, it mostly serves as a looming threat.

After all, it is also the same in Sapkowski novels, as admitted by Hissrich herself: “What I like, which is how it is also used in the books, is that the Wild Hunt is a harbinger of doom. It is always mentioned when a war is coming or a battle is on the horizon. This is why she is surrounded by an aura of evil and mystery. What we started doing in the show is figuring out where he comes from and what he wants. So, as with all the characters in Sapkowski’s novels, we’re going to dig deeper, so it’s not just the skeletal-faced villains.“

Hissrich then explained that the Wild Hunt was brought up so early in the series, even in the pilot episode of the first season, to let fans know that the team knows what’s important. After all, as she explains herself, fans know above all The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which the Wild Hunt even brings in the subtitle. Even if the Netflix series he is not yet at that point, he still wanted to create a bridge towards what is the best known reference for everyone.

Be that as it may, the introduction of the Wild Hunt is the subject of careful planning, even if not everything can simply be decided at the table: “I wish I could say that everything has been planned to perfection. Something, yes, because there are things we knew we wanted to tell in the first two seasons. However, the choices were pure coincidences. For example, looking at season one I often have to thank god for including a certain line, which will be expanded in the other series.“