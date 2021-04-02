The witcher 2 is one of the most anticipated shows by the franchise’s fan community. This series, starring Henry cavill, is based on the original novels of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

Despite the numerous difficulties the production had in filming the show, it finally came to light that the recordings came to an end. This was announced after a publication by the makeup artist Jacqueline rathore.

The artist stated on her Instagram account that the filming of The witcher 2 ended on March 30. However, as it was not authorized to release that statement, it deleted it a few minutes later.

Despite what happened, this Friday, April 2, the series’ Twitter account shared a photo confirming Rathore’s publication. That’s a recap of season 2! The white wolf awaits you back on the continent ”, says the text.

Also, in the image, you can see Henry Cavill fully characterized as Geralt of Rivia and holding a clapperboard.

The witcher 2 ends filming. Photo: Twitter / The witcher

The Witcher 2 does not yet have an exact release date, but it is expected to arrive in mid-2021 via Netflix, although the launch could vary due to health measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What will The Witcher 2 be about?

Convinced that the life of Yennefer was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place she knows – Kaer Morhen’s childhood home.

As the continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons fight for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power within her.