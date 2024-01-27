The Redanian Intelligence site, dedicated to the world of The Witcherrevealed that the Season 5 of the Netflix TV series it is already in production. The team is writing the fifth season, while the fourth season is about to be filmed.

Netflix's plan would be to filming the fourth and fifth seasons of The Witcher back to back. According to the newspaper that shared the report, it seems more than possible that this will happen given the work times of the two projects.

The fourth season will require until October 2024, it is claimed, to be filmed, so at that point the Season 5 script will be ready for the cast to begin filming straight away, after only a short break. The fifth season would begin filming no later than early 2025.