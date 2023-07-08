As we know, with the arrival of the fourth season of The Witcher our witcher will no longer be played by Henry Cavill. Instead of him there will be Liam Hemsworth. The question, however, is how everything will be managed on a narrative level: will the characters pretend nothing happened, or will the plot revolve around the change of actor? It seems that the idea of ​​the team of the Netflix TV series is the second.

The executive producer Tomek Baginski strongly indicated that something will be taken from the books that will explain the change in Geralt’s face from one season to the next. According to sources, it won’t be about the Brokilon phase after Geralt is injured and is forced to heal.