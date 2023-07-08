As we know, with the arrival of the fourth season of The Witcher our witcher will no longer be played by Henry Cavill. Instead of him there will be Liam Hemsworth. The question, however, is how everything will be managed on a narrative level: will the characters pretend nothing happened, or will the plot revolve around the change of actor? It seems that the idea of the team of the Netflix TV series is the second.
The executive producer Tomek Baginski strongly indicated that something will be taken from the books that will explain the change in Geralt’s face from one season to the next. According to sources, it won’t be about the Brokilon phase after Geralt is injured and is forced to heal.
Tomek Baginski’s words for The Witcher
“We have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision of Geralt with Liam… I won’t go into these ideas because it would be a huge spoiler, [ma] it’s also very, very close to the meta ideas that are deeply rooted in the books, especially book five.”
“It’s very true to tradition,” says Baginski. “AND very close to what was defined in the books, and I think this change will be pretty flawless. We’ll be eager to see how the transition between Cavill and Hemsworth goes. And we’re sure fans are already hard at work analyzing the story to see what could happen.”
There is therefore nothing left to do but wait and see what happens. Meanwhile, Yennefer actress Anya Chalotra has denied rumors surrounding Herny Cavill’s departure.
#Witcher #Season #transition #Cavill #Hemsworth #justified #plot
Leave a Reply