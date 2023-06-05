The official account of the Summer Game Fest 2023 announced the presence on stage of the cast of the series Netflix loosely based on the novels of The Witcher. At the same time, the first trailer of Season 3 will be shown, the first part of which is expected on June 29, 2023.

Among those present there will also be Henry Cavill, the actor who played the lead Geralt of Rivia for the first three seasons, but left for the fourth. The teaser attached to the Tweet also shows two other characters: Ciri and Yennefer, but we don’t know if the actresses Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra will be present on stage together with Geoff Keighley.

Summer Game Fest 2023 will take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 21:00 ET. It is an event eagerly awaited by all video game enthusiasts, in which the news arriving in the coming months will be announced and new games will be announced.

The Netflix series The Witcher fits perfectly with the event, given the success of CD Projekt Red’s video games, which enjoy the same license as the books of Andrzej Sapkowski.