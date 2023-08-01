The last season of ‘The Witcher’ it marked goodbye for Henry Cavill as Geralt de Rivia and, in the next one, we will see Liam Hemsworth in the leading role; however, the actors’ strike has delayed the start of the recordings. This would be a problem for fans who are looking forward to how the story will continue and how he will react. Emhyr var Emreis before the arrival of geralt to Nilfgaard. As we see in the final scene, the main character along with dandelion and Milva they finished off the Nilfgaardian guards who were guarding the entrance and went to rescue the supposed Ciri who resides in the castle.

What is the alternate ending of ‘The Witcher’ season 3?

According to the Redanian intelligence page, in April 2022, when filming for the third season of ‘The Witcher’ began, there was talk of a last scene in which Cahir (Eamon Farren) appeared watching Geralt de Rivia and his companions enter a Nilfgaard after slaughtering the guards guarding the entrance. However, this was not the case, since, as we visualized in the official Netflix chapters, said character does not appear in the entire installment, so it was considered that it would be an alternative ending.

Geralt, Jaskier and Milva in the final scene of ‘The Witcher’, part three. Photo: Netflix

This, as the aforementioned website announced, could have been changed during the recording. In addition, if it had been projected, it would be the end that marks the beginning of the following season with the intrigue of knowing if Cahir will decide to join Geralt and Yennefer’s side once and for all to protect Ciri.

How did ‘The Witcher’ season 3 end?

The end of ‘The Witcher’ has left more than one doubt regarding how the story will continue, since a false Ciri has arrived in Nilfgaard and Geralt de Rivia would be going to rescue her thinking that she is the real one.

On the other hand, the situation does not look good in Aretuza either, where Yennefer will try to take control and bring order after Vilgefortz unleashed chaos and Tissaia decided to end her life. Lastly, we saw that Ciri changed her name to hide her identity and now she will be called Falca.

