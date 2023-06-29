After a second season that ended somewhat with fireworks, we are ready to talk about top five episodes of the season 3 Of The Witcher, the Netflix series inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series of the same name. In this review, however, we will try not to go into too much detail, and we will not give a numerical judgment, given that we are only talking about the first part of The Witcher season 3, and that the final cliffhanger really leaves all the questions open.

We recommend, before viewing the season, to also recover The Witcher: Blood Originsince within these 5 episodes there will be some small connections, which you can only grasp if you are aware of past events.

ATTENTION: although we will avoid making them, in the review there may be SPOILERS on Season 3 of The Witcher, so proceed with the reading only aware of this.

All “crazy” for Ciri

Starting more or less where we left off, the main purpose of Geralt And Yennefer is to find a safe place for Ciriwho in the meantime is trying not only to learn to use magic thanks to her friend and teacher, but also to understand itself and really knowing what she herself wants to be. However, threats are always around the corner, and all the factions seem to have a good reason – in their opinion – to take possession of the young woman. Princess of Cintra of ancestral blood.

The Scoia’Taelthe elves, with their leader Francesca, are looking for the girl because according to the prophecy she will restore their race to glory, theEmperor Emhyr of Nilfgaard (whom you will often hear referred to as the “White Flame”) wants to find his daughter, to make her take her place in the kingdom, and Redania he wants to “keep it safe”, as the most powerful kingdom in the north, but above all for political issues. Finally, a fourth and dark faction that plots in the shadows and that has put the fire wizard on the girl’s trail Riencebut with reasons initially unknown to the viewer).

Of course, those who have already read the books or played The Witcher video games probably won’t have too many surprises, but undoubtedly for the rest of the spectators the various twists they will be more than interesting.

A war at the gates?

All five episodes will take place around this great circle that has been created, with political games, searches in the field… e very little action. Yes, contrary to what we expected, the fights in this third season so far can be counted on the fingers of one hand, and a couple of them last just over a minute. Of course, the premises, especially in the finale of the fifth episode, lead us to think that there will be a lot of movement in the next episodes, but we’ll have to wait to find out.

Returning to the story, the plot will take place in parallel ways, even if a couple of scenes here and there want to suggest a couple of future implications, such as the return of the Wild Hunt which we had already seen in the trailer. Politically speaking the balance is precarious, and not only Ciri, but the tensions between the various parties make an armed confrontation seem inevitable by now, which our heroes will try in every way to avoid.

The pace of the narrative is still good, despite unfortunately in some cases it seems that some real parts are missing: Sometimes there are gods scene jumps strange enough to make us wonder “And how did we get here? Maybe it’s a dream of hers?”. Unfortunately a small flaw that will not go unnoticed, as well as some lightness in the special effects and in colors of some scenes.

In summary, it looks like this first half of the season is nothing but a great one preparation for the fifth episodewhich in turn paves the way for what we will see in the next tranche.

The evolution of the characters is there and it shows, even if for some, Geralt including himself, it wasn’t quite what we expected: it seems that with a crazy acceleration, the White Wolf has begun to express his feelings more, while also Yennefer out of affection he manages to question his own ideas. Impossible, having reached this point, not to think of a sort of emotional discovery also towards the actor behind the mask of the Wolf, Henry Cavillwho will leave the role after this season a Liam Hemsworth.

Also Buttercup had its fair share of space, not only in terms of playing time, but also in terms of importance. We will also have the opportunity to see it below a different romantic look from what we are used to.

Furthermore, what makes us think of a great introduction to future events is a specific scene present in the last two episodes, in which introduce different personalities (especially wizards), names that those who know the universe of The Witcher will ring more than a bell.

Conclusions (for now)

Repeating ourselves, we think these first installments are nothing more than a set the table before the main dish: they are more than pleasant, but with some elements that are forced or badly proposed, almost as if they wanted to “string” as much as possible. Said this, interest remains high, despite a rather evident lack of action phases, which we expect to see return with great fanfare during the second part. Our final judgment is postponed until we have been able to enjoy the series in its entirety.