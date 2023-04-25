Season 3 of The Witcher is coming to Netflix in two parts, the streaming platform has announced. The first five episodes will be released on June 29thwhile the last three will arrive on July 27th. In addition, a teaser trailer has been shared which you can see just below in the official tweet.

The Witcher Season 3 teaser trailer shows us Geralt who enters what appears to be a building and drinks his classic alchemical potion: the witcher prepares to face an enemy in the background. Considering the sentence he pronounces in this section (For the first time I understand fear), it could be a certain fight in a certain tower (let’s not add more to avoid spoilers) that readers know well.

Next we see Ciri gallop pursued by the Wild Hunt. Next we see Aretuza, the school of witches, and a series of very rapid sequences showing familiar faces such as Yennefer and Ranuncolo. The Witcher Season 3 trailer ends with the two release dates.

There official description of Season 3 of The Witcher reads: “While monarchs, wizards and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt helps Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family from those who threaten to destroy it,” reads the official synopsis of the plot .

“Entrusted with the magical training of Ciri, Yennefer he leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to learn more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they find they’ve landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and betrayal.”

Additionally, Season 3 will have a new antagonist from the books, per report.