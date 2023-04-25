The third season of The Witcher Netflix TV series is upon us: after the success of the novels of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski and the video game series by CD Projekt Red, the third chapter of Geralt’s adventures will arrive on the small screen this summer.

We are about to witness, for one last time, the story of a Geralt masterfully played by Henry Cavill which, starting from the already confirmed 4th season, will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

To stir up the public, i official social networks of The Witcher they made it public first official poster of the serieswhich we reproduce below:

In addition to the now famous logo of this new season, we have depicted Geralt (Henry Cavill) Ciri (Freya Allan) e Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

Around these three characters revolves a large part of the universe of The Witcher which, with this third season, aims to increase the prestige of one of the most loved series ever on Netflix.

Henry Cavill’s Swan Song in the much loved role of Geralt Will he be able to keep the public glued to the screens once again? To find out, we just have to wait for the release of the third season of The Witcher, this summer and only on Netflix.