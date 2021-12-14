There season 3 from The Witcher won’t be rolling anytime soon, according to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Speaking exclusively with TechRadar at the press conference for the second season of The Witcher, Hissrich revealed that the third season of the Netflix fantasy show it is still in the early stage of its development.

Hissrich admitted that the writing team had just completed work on the scripts and that the creative process was still in its infancy. Despite that, the showrunner has been teasing fans about what to expect when season 3 of The Witcher, even if Hissrich did not give no date for the start of principal photographythe:

We’re almost done with the script phase, and it’s amazing. I’m really excited about how the season is taking shape because it’s based on my favorite book in the saga, which is The Time of Contempt. I feel that seasons 1 and 2 have laid the groundwork for everything that is about to happen, but the creative process is really just beginning now. We have the scripts and now we’re going to bring the directors and actors back in, and we’re going to really start delving into, reflecting and making sure it’s the perfect season.

Season 2 of The Witcher will finally be launched on Netflix Friday 17 December, ending fans’ two-year wait for the upcoming season of the streaming giant’s popular television adaptation.

If there’s any doubt who the star of the show is… #Witchmas https://t.co/rPI8BXooP7 – Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 13, 2021

Hissrich, Netflix and the rest of the cast and crew were hoping they could release this second season sooner, but filming for season 2 they have suffered numerous setbacks. This is due to the ongoing pandemic and an injury suffered by star Henry Cavill on set.

In addition to the third season of The Witcher a spin-off is also planned, ie Blood Origin, a six-part miniseries that should debut in 2022. Other franchise-related projects are also in early development, including a TV series for families, announced at Netflix’s Tudum event in September 2021.