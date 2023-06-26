There Season 3 from the Netflix TV series The Witcher it’s almost there and that means only one thing: it’s the last chance to see Henry Cavill as Geralt. At this “farewell,” executive producer Steve Gaub shared what he thinks of Cavill’s (who will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth) ending.

“It’s a very strong season for Henrya great finale to Geralt’s role,” the executive producer told Yahoo! Entertainment. “I think the most important thing for us was to make sure he was very proud of those last few [scene]invariably the final moments are where you leave the audience with, and these last two episodes are very strong for him.”

“I think he’s walked away with his head held high and passed the reins as a lot of franchises end up doing, passing a major character from one actor to another, and we’ll be in great hands with Liam.”

Henry Cavill left, Liam Hemsworth right

Executive Producer Tomek Baginski also teased some how Hemsworth will take the reins of the White Wolf in the fourth season. “We have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new take on Geralt with Liam,” he added to the post. “I won’t go into those ideas because he would be a huge spoiler, [ma] it’s also very, very close to the ideas that are deeply rooted in the books, especially in the fifth book.”

The fifth book of the saga by Geralt of Rivia is “The Lady of the Lake”. We don’t want to give any spoilers, of course, but readers will know which part of Ciri’s journey begins at that stage. However, the fourth season is far away and for the moment it is better to worry only about the quality of the third. In this regard, here is a behind-the-scenes video for the Netflix series with Henry Cavill.