The Witcher, the Netflix series inspired by the videogame saga developed by CD Projekt, in turn inspired by the fantasy books Andrzej Sapkowski, has now reached Season number 3, but due to Covid-19, the filming of the latter has been interrupted. The reason? The protagonist, actor Herny Cavill tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Filming was halted on July 25, two days ago, and at the moment it has not yet been announced when they will resume. Among other things, it is not the first time that Covid has ruined the plans of the series distributed by the streaming giant. The second season, in fact, was held back by the outbreak of the pandemic and only in December last year saw the light.

In any case, the pandemic situation is slowly improving, so this small hiccup, net of the increase in infections, will not keep production stopped for too long.. Meanwhile, we know that filming stopped while the crew was shooting a fight scene from the books we mentioned earlier.

We remind you that Season 3 of The Witcher, at the moment, does not have a release date. Consequently, we will have to wait before receiving more information about it. Of course, we wish Henry Cavill a speedy recovery.