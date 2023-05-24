There Season 3 of The Witcher, for many, symbolizes Henry Cavill’s farewell from the Netflix TV series, but that doesn’t mean the actor is done with his job. Recently, Cavill – together with various fellow actors – participated in Netflix’s Tudum and revealed what detail on what we can expect from the new season, talking about war, love and more.

Cavill said: “Now there is one real threat. It’s real, it’s no longer theoretical, it’s practical. And it is very, very dangerous. They are entering the lion’s den wherever they go. ” He says talking about the main characters (Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri primarily).

Furthermore, he explains that even the war approaches. “Geralt has been very glib about these threats of war, famine and the end times,” Cavill continues. “It’s like he’s like, ‘Look. I’ve been there, I’ve done it. It’s not the end of time. It’s just going to be another battle.’ But as everyone is looking for Ciri, it changes his whole perspective on things.” .

Yennefer (Anya Chalotra)

Joey Batey also teased the arrival of a love story for his character (aka Jaskier/Buttercup/Dandelion, depending on how you know him). “She’s having her own ‘hot girl summer,'” says Batey. “It was really gratifying to see [la sua vita sentimentale] told in a very visual way. We made sure these love stories were told truthfully, sensitively and carefully, without resorting to stereotyping… We hope we have created something special, a sapioromantic and sapiosexual bond that is as flawed as any other relationship on this show.” .

The Netflix show will also tackle the stormy bond between Yennefer and Geralt. “One thing they can’t deny is their history and their bond, which is inescapable,” says Yennefer star Anya Chalotra. “They are attracted to each other, but most of all they need each other.”

Obviously the actors had to limit the words for don’t make spoilersbut they gave us an idea of ​​what we can expect.

Finally, we remind you of the release date and teaser trailer: The Witcher Season 3 will be divided into two parts.