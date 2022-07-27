As you know, one of the shows that has generated the most views in Netflix is the one inspired by thewitcher, which is starring henry cavill In the role of Geralt of Rivia. And after this success, a third season is currently being produced, which was forced to stop filming due to an incident with the actor.

What happened to the interpreter of Superman in new movies DCwas that he tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, which is why filming cannot continue without his presence on set.

According to a media report Redanian Intelligence, Netflix was set to work on a major sequence this week, but it ultimately didn’t get shot. Then rumors began to circulate that cavill had tested positive which had stopped filming and that is reportedly true. The staff of the series has not yet come out to give statements.

Here the premise of this third season:

As monarchs, wizards and beasts of the continent race to capture her, Geralt drives Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Charged with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to Aretuza’s protected fortress, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers. They must fight back, risk everything, or be lost forever.

Remember that the two current seasons of the show are available at Netflix.

Via: comic book