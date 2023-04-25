After the advance arrived on the net yesterday, we finally have the first official trailer of the third season of The Witcherthe Netflix series based on the adventures of Geralt Di Rivia.

In just over a minute of trailer several details have come to light: it all starts with a focus on Geralt which, for the last time, will see Henry Cavill as an interpreter.

They are also featured in the trailer Ciri and Jenneferready to experience new adventures in the ruthless fantasy world of The Witcher.

At the end of the trailer, a very interesting novelty is revealed: first of all, the third season of The Witcher will be divided into two parts. These parts will come out about a month apart and we also know the official dates.

The first part of the third season will be released on June 29thwhile for the second part we will have to wait for July 27th. So let’s get ready for a Netflix summer dedicated to The Witcher.

The announcement sparked euphoria among fans, who were already highly motivated after getting to see the poster published by the official channels of the series in yesterday’s day.

We still don’t know if we should expect it a longer season than the standard 8 episodes or if the two parts will consist of 4 episodes each.

We will keep you updated on all the news coming on The Witcher season 3.