IGN posted an interesting behind the scenes videos dedicated to Season 3 Of The Witcherthe Netflix series with Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan which will be available with new episodes from June 29th.

A few hours ago we saw Henry Cavill say goodbye to The Witcher series and thank the other stars of the cast since, as we know, the third season will be the last in which the English actor will play the role of Geralt of Rivia.

However, this is not mentioned in the video, which introduces us to the upcoming events, telling in particular how the relationship between Geralt and Ciri has developed, after the hard training to which the princess has been subjected.

Freya Allan spoke about this aspect of the experience and how she couldn’t wait to be able to try her hand at fight choreography together with Henry Cavill, staging the ability of the two characters to collaborate and coordinate against any opponent.

As already reported, Season 3 of The Witcher will be divided into two parts: the second batch of episodes will be available from July 27th.