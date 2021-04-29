One of the most anticipated shows on Netflix is ​​undoubtedly the second season of The Witcher. For this new installment, Henry cavill He will return to bring to life the mighty warlock Geralt of Rivia.

After finishing filming at the beginning of April, the streaming giant shared a behind-the-scenes footage on social networks where it was revealed that the premiere date of the second part of the fiction will be in 2021.

However, in a recent interview (via Todo Digital) with Netflix SEO, Ted Sarandos, it was reported that the premiere of The witcher 2 is scheduled to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year .

Under this premise, fiction will arrive online between October and December 2021, although the exact day has yet to be revealed.

According to Sarandos, several projects of the streaming giant were delayed due to preventive measures against the COVID-19.

“What happened in the first part of this year is that many of the projects that we expected to come out earlier were moved due to delays in post-production and delays due to COVID-19 in production,” explained the manager.

Likewise, the SEO expanded the information on the return of some series. “We believe that we will return to a much more stable state in the second half of the year, certainly in the fourth quarter, where we have the return of the seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher, You and Cobra Kai”.

What will The Witcher 2 be about?

Convinced that the life of Yennefer was lost in the battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place she knows – Kaer Morhen’s childhood home.

As the continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons fight for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power within her.