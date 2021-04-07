One of the most anticipated series of Netflix It is undoubtedly the second season of The Witcher. For this new installment, Henry Cavill will return to bring to life the powerful warlock Geralt of Rivia.

After finishing filming in early April, the streaming giant shared a behind-the-scenes footage on social media where it was revealed that the release date of the second part of the fiction will be in 2021 .

The video also showed some scenarios that can be seen in The witcher 2. Likewise, it appears Cavill explaining part of the production process along with other members of the main cast.

In the preview it is mentioned that around 1,200 people were part of the work team of the second season of the program. Among them, a total of 89 actors and actresses stand out in the cast.

For the sequel, the series will focus on The blood of the elves, the first novel in the Geralt of Rivia saga written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The play mainly relates the training of the protagonist and Ciri in the fortress Kaer morhen.

What will The Witcher 2 be about?

Convinced that the life of Yennefer was lost in the battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place she knows – Kaer Morhen’s childhood home.

As the continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons fight for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power within her.