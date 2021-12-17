The second season of The Witcher arrives this week on Netflix. The series, which can be seen in its entirety, will take us to see what the fate of Geralt of Rivia, character played by Henry Cavill.

With a first part that fans liked, these new chapters will be inspired by Blood of the Elves and the beginning of A Time of Hate, books of the saga The witcher written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

What will happen in season 2 of the witcher?

The scriptwriter of the series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, has shared some advances about what we will see in this new phase. “When I talk about The Witcher I always talk about how these three characters, Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer, come together as a family. It is the most important part of the plot. I am excited that you meet Vesemir, the father figure of our protagonist”, He shared on his social networks.

The witcher 2 trailer

When does The Witcher, season 2, premiere on Netflix?

Geralt de Rivia and the rest of the characters from The Witcher 2 arrive on Netflix this Friday, December 17.

The Witcher 2 premiere time on Netflix

The eight chapters of the second season of The Witcher can be seen at the following times by country:

United States: 12.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

El Salvador 3.00 am

Costa Rica: 3.00 am

Peru 4.00 am

Colombia 4.00 am

Chile 4.00 am

Panama: 4.00 am

Argentina 5.00 am

Uruguay 5.00 am

Venezuela 5.00 am

Who will appear in season 2 of the witcher?

Henry cavill will play again Geralt of Rivia. Kim bodnia will be Vesemir, a mentor to the witcher. Freya allen will become the princess cirilla, while Anya Chalotra will give life again to Yennefer of Vengerburg.