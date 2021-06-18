Fans of the saga of The Witcher, whether they are fans of the works of Andrzej Sapkowski or the video game trilogy created by the Polish software house CD Projekt RED, they will surely have appreciated the good work done Netflix which has produced a TV series now famous to most people in Season 2.

The launch of the second season is quite close, considering that the works are now finished and there are about 4 to 6 months to go before the broadcast, but in the meantime the official pages of the social networks do not waste time and continue to publish unpublished movies dedicated to the events of the Strigo and beyond.

A week ago, through another teaser trailer, we were able to admire some clips of the work that highlighted the young woman Ciri. A few moments that still know how to tempt those who are anxiously waiting to know the evolution of the adventure. Today, again through the social channels, we can instead observe a new teaser trailer focused on the main protagonist of the show, Geralt of Rivia, interpreted as you will know from Henry Cavill.

Here is the short video:

What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here’s a clue. pic.twitter.com/u1uXAnzUfG – The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 18, 2021

Of these 10 seconds or so it is not possible to capture that much. However, in about three weeks, precisely on July 9th, the WitcherCon event will be held, during which all the most important news related to the fantasy universe of the work will be announced and unveiled.

The cast of Season 2 of The Witcher will be composed by Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Freya Allan (Ciri), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Adam Levy (Mousesack), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Anna Shaffer (Triss), Wilson Radjou -Pujalte (Dara), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo) and Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor).

The release, as previously anticipated, has not yet been set. However a time window was communicated by Netflix itself, which places the show in the autumn / winter period between October 1st and December 31st.