There season 2 from The Witcher returns to show itself in video with a behind the scenes official that reveals how the characters and scenarios of the series were made.

While waiting for The Witcher season 3 to start filming, Netflix interviewed production designer Andrew Laws, who illustrated the production process behind some of the elements that are part of the show.

Starting from a series of concept art, the designers of The Witcher have created characters, monsters and main settings of the second season, skilfully mixing special effects and props.

The results, as we also pointed out in the review of the second season of The Witcher, were substantially higher than what we saw in the first season of the Netflix series.