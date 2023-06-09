













The Witcher says goodbye to Henry Cavill with the trailer for his next season

The Witcher season three will be a very exciting installment, in the previous one we saw each of the main characters in different settings and through different paths. However, towards the end Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer made peace and vowed to start the new and dangerous journey together.

Because of this, season 3 of The Witcher will bring the cast together in action-packed adventures that also promise some very emotional moments between the characters. Let’s remember that this is the last season in which we will see Henry Cavill playing Gerald de Rivia.

The new trailer for The Witcher 3 reminds us that it is a Netflix exclusive and that it will arrive soon this year. mentions the installment will be divided into two parts, volume 1 will be released on June 29 and volume 2 on July 27.

The new installment allows us to see multiple scenarios ranging from mysterious ruins, fresh spring fields, palaces in the middle of a party, and scenes full of action, both from Ciri and Gerald.

It is worth mentioning that we were also given more glimpses of the great monsters that we will be able to see in this new installment.

How many seasons does The Witcher have?

Season 1 consists of eight chapters; just like season 2. Both are available on Netflix, as are the animated installments (The Wolf’s Nightmare)and alternate (The Witcher: Blood Origin).

