Andrzej Sapkowski revealed during the Vienna Comic Con that the authors of The Witcher television series on Netflix they didn’t listen to himand that watching the show has always been a “strange” experience for him.

As you may remember, some time ago the producer of The Witcher series defended the simplifications made to the plot compared to Sapkowski’s novels, which he said were necessary so that the public could understand better the stories of the characters.

While confirming his positive impressions of the set, the author said that Netflix never took any of his comments into consideration. “Maybe I gave them some ideas, but they never listened to me“, he said, albeit ironically, while he was at the event.