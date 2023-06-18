













The Witcher reveals the trailer for Season 3 and says goodbye to Henry Cavill | EarthGamer

Of course, Henry Cavill was there to say goodbye, since he will give up his role as Geralt of Rivia to Liam Hemsworth for the next installment. It hasn’t started filming yet but it will represent a big change.

In addition to Cavill on stage were Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, and Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer de Vengerberg in The Witcher.

We recommend: Squid Game returns with a second season and reality.

Both stand out in the video that accompanies this note. The first showing off his battle training. As for the second showing his abilities with magic.

Of course, Henry Cavill also appears as Geralt fighting multiple enemies and dispatching them with his sword.

Fountain: Netflix.

Apart from Cavill, Allan and Chalotra there was also another cast member from The Witcher and it’s Joey Batey, who joked around a bit.

He is the one who plays Dandelion, the wandering bard who occasionally accompanies Geralt de Rivia on his adventures.

Prior to the presentation of TUDUM, there was information about what the broadcast of Season 3 of the series will be like. This will have eight episodes, of which one part will come out first and another part will come out later.

In this way the first five episodes of Season 3 of The Witcher They will be released on Netflix on June 29, 2023. As for the remaining ones, they will be available on July 27.

Fountain: Netflix.

This is not the first time that the company has divided the new installment of a series in this way. He did it before with stranger things and that did not affect its reception.

So it is to be imagined that things will turn out well with the next adventures of Geralt and company.

Apart from The Witcher We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.