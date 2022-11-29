We still don’t know when the remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5, however, despite very few details being released, we now know that it will be open world which will carry high expectations —a new challenge—, because it will completely differentiate it from the original title.

Polish developer CD Projekt Red announced the title with a codename “Canis Majoris“, and he said what is expected of him, it will be a:

“Story-driven, single-player, open-world RPG, a modern reimagining of 2007’s The Witcher.”

Nevertheless, the fact that The Witcher it will be open world, had not been mentioned. It must be highlighted that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt It’s open world —it’s the title most favored by critics—, but the first two installments aren’t like that, although they did have extensive maps to explore.

We will have to see how this new modality will change the video game.

Font: CD Project Red

Other details of the remake

Among the very little information revealed, CD Project Red announced that it will have a collaboration with another Polish developer, called Fool’s Theory, because the company is made up of personnel who worked on the saga of The Witcher, from the first delivery.

“They know the source material well, they know how long players have been waiting for the remake to come true, and they know how to make amazing and ambitious games. And while it will be some time before we are ready to share more about the game, it will be worth the wait.”

FCool’s Theory will be the lead developer, but will be fully supervised by CD Projekt Redso in theory we could fully trust the new version.

We recommend: Henry Cavill will stop being Geralt in The Witcher series

when will it be updated The Witcher?

The update will be out on December 14 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. You will add performance and quality modes. It’ll even use the haptic feedback from the DualSense controller. Each of the versions for the different platforms will receive new content — swords and armor — inspired by the series. The Witcher from Netflix.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.