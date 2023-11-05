Among the various projects announced by CD Projekt RED for the near future in the ambitious business plans there is also a game by The Molasses Flood identified as Project Sirius It is related to The Witcherwhich according to some new leaked information appears to be a title open world.

The information is rather vague and limited but it is practically all we have at the moment on this new title in the series, considering that CD Projekt RED has not reported anything about it, beyond its existence.

The Polish company acquired the team responsible for The Flame in the Flood some time ago and, in October 2022, revealed that it had put it to work on a new The Witcher project, which apparently could be notable dimensions.