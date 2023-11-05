Among the various projects announced by CD Projekt RED for the near future in the ambitious business plans there is also a game by The Molasses Flood identified as Project Sirius It is related to The Witcherwhich according to some new leaked information appears to be a title open world.
The information is rather vague and limited but it is practically all we have at the moment on this new title in the series, considering that CD Projekt RED has not reported anything about it, beyond its existence.
The Polish company acquired the team responsible for The Flame in the Flood some time ago and, in October 2022, revealed that it had put it to work on a new The Witcher project, which apparently could be notable dimensions.
Information from job advertisements
Through some job advertisements published on LinkedIn, in particular the one for a “senior or principal level designer”, a description emerges of a job to be applied to a project that requires “spaces set in the Slavic-inspired open world of The Witcher” .
Additionally, the ad mentions “one of the games more innovative who have ever been part of The Witcher franchise.” According to some reports, it should be a multiplayer-oriented title but with single player elements, which apparently will respect the original open world style setting, although probably different.
Furthermore, it seems that Project Sirius has undergone a general reboot in March 2023 to try to make the project faster to develop, also to meet a release date that is not too far away and reducing its scope.
#Witcher #Project #Sirius #game #Molasses #Flood #appears #open #world