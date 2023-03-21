The saga of The Witcherborn on paper, has achieved great popularity thanks to the videogame transposition and on the small screen: this expansion has led to the creation of some spin off of the series.

We know Gwentthe iconic card game of the main series that becomes its own game in 2018, and we know (albeit little) Project Siriusan ambitious multiplayer project that is very dear to CD Projekt Red.

The company that developed Cyberpunk 2077 believes a lot in this project: not only are the resources used truly varied, but also the will to do a job as precise as possible it is priority for developers.

To give us confirmation of this is just a announcement made by CD Project Red on its official website: the allocated funds for the project they were canceled.

As reported by Eurogamer this choice was made following the company’s desire to start from scratch with the titlealso taking advantage of a different slice of staff.

This reassessment, reports the note, was made in the face of the new “scope and commercial potential of the original Project Sirius concept and the ongoing work on the formulation of a new structure for this project“.

Impossible at the moment to make predictions about a possible release date or when we will be allowed to learn more about The Witcher: Project Sirius.