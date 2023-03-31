CD Project RED offered more explanations on the reasons that convinced the company to review the development of Project Siriusthe multiplayer spin-off of The Witcher being worked on at the Molasses Flood studios.

For the uninitiated, a few days ago the Polish company had revealed that development has practically restarted from scratch, claiming to have re-evaluated the size and potential of this project. As we know, in making this decision CD Projekt RED has agreed to sacrifice the investments made so far, equal to almost 10 million dollars from 2022 to today.

During yesterday’s shareholder presentation CFO Piotr Nielubowicz explained that, as this is a new design for CD Project and made by a recently acquired studio, the company must constantly evaluate its progress and make courageous choices if necessary. as cut costs early stages or even restart the whole project.

“I realize it’s not great to hear from a company that a project has been reevaluated,” said Nielubowicz. “But at the same time, to be able to remain innovative we have to experiment and to be brave when we go down new paths and to keep control and stay on track, especially with a project that is new to us in terms of design, developed by a new studio in our family.

“We have to constantly assess the situation and act accordingly. It is better to cut costs in the early stages and even restart a project if necessary, rather than continue.”

This concept was later reiterated in a Q&A by CEO Adam Kiciński, who said the decision was “difficult, but we also believe it is the right one”.

He added, “Our intention was to cut costs early and give us time for a project re-evaluation. We don’t want to push forward on projects that we’re not aligned with. So basically that’s all we’d like to share about Project Sirius for Now”.

