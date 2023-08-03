













In an interview, the producer of The WitcherTomek Baginski, blamed American audiences and social media for the “simplicity” of the series. Since for him, a lot of complexity of the stories in the books had to be edited, so that they were more digestible for this audience.

In addition to American audiences, he blamed social media, specifically TikTok, and its effect on younger audiences. He assured that it is because of these media that the new generations are not interested in consuming more complex plots.

The producer of The Witcher He concluded his interview by saying that it is one of the disadvantages of creating a show. In order for a work to be more attractive to a broader market, some sacrifices must be made. It should be noted that among fans of the series, one of the biggest complaints was its detachment from the original material of the books. Could it be that the producer underestimated his audience?

What do we know about the fourth season of The Witcher?

A few months ago it was confirmed that Netflix would give a fourth season to the series The Witcher. However, the third will be the last to feature Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia. From the next, the mantle of the wizard will become the actor, Liam Hemsworth who we saw in The Hunger Games.

Source: Netflix

Unfortunately, due to the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strike, the following season was paused indefinitely. But the bad news might not end there for the series. Some rumors claim that Netflix would already be planning its cancellation due to Cavill’s departure and the poor reception of the third season. Do you think it should continue or is it better to let it go?

