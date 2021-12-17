The famous American site IGN has recently presented a first preview look at the statue of Geralt from The Witcher created by Dark Horse, which portrays the famous witcher struggling with Kikimora. The statue, which faithfully reproduces the face of Henry Cavill, was presented on the occasion of today’s release on Netflix of the second season of the series.

After the recent statements by the same actor about an injury that could have ended his career, now comes a statue from Dark Horse that immortalizes the famous actor as Geralt colliding with Kikimora, with only 750 pieces available. Pre-orders are active globally today, with shipments expected to begin between August and November next year.

This statue can easily keep you company, bringing to life one of the most famous and important fights in the series, waiting for the third season, which, according to the words of a showrunner, will not arrive very soon. The dimensions, shown on the official website, are 21.59 cm x 35.56 cm x 30.48 cm, which perfectly reproduce the two characters.

The statue was created in unsaturated polyester resin, which allows an incredible attention to detail and details, as can also be seen from the various photos posted on the American site IGN. Pre-orders are already available today exclusively on the site Dark Horse Direct, which ships all over the world.

Dark Horse Direct has a stunning new collectible in the works inspired by the opening scene of the live-action Witcher Netflix series. Get an exclusive first look at the Geralt vs. Kikimora statue. https://t.co/6njaa3oqAt pic.twitter.com/yAduRLYsNy – IGN (@IGN) December 17, 2021

If you want to order your own statue from The Witcher created by Dark Horse you can do it directly to the official website, through this link, but remembering that only 750 pieces are available and each user can pre-order 2 statues. The shipments will start between August and November next year, thus potentially being able to arrive at Christmas 2022.

We also remind you that it is available from today the second season of The Witcher on the Netflix streaming platform, with a third series on the way already confirmed by the company itself.