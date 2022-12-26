A few days ago it was released The Witcher: Blood Origina series that is set years before Geralt of Rivia positioned himself as one of the most important characters in said work. And while many might expect the reviews to be positive, that was the complete opposite, given that it has failed to win over critics or audiences.

Currently it is perceived in the page of specialized criticism, Rotten Tomatoesthe series has a 3. 4% score in terms of journalists and those who have access to media notes. For their part, fans have given him an average of 8%, something very low for the number of people who are watching the series, given that almost 1,000 are reached.

Here are some of the criticisms regarding this four-episode series:

Jonathon Wilson of Ready Steady Cut:

The television equivalent, in a way, of a tangentially related hyperlink that you end up clicking on while reading about something else on Wikipedia.

Martin Carr from We Got This Covered:

Lackluster, unoriginal, and carried out with the promise of better things: The Witcher: Blood Origin is a mediocre affair. Michelle Yeoh is lost, Lenny Henry lacks conviction, and Minnie Driver does great narration. Better avoid it.

Joshua Alston of Variety:

Blood Origin is to The Witcher TV show what a sloppy downloadable expansion pack would be to popular video games. Only completionists should see it.

Bob Strauss of San Francisco Chronicle:

Despite its fast-paced narrative and punchy action (thanks to Michelle Yeoh for lending her influence and presence), “Blood Origin” is just a waste of time.

Remember that this series is available in Netflix.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, what people are waiting for is the next season of the true series, since the last chapters will have the farewell of Henry Cavill. Let’s remember that the actor will not continue as Geralt for the following installments.