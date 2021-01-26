The witcher made a good impression with the first season of his series, which aired through Netflix.

We are still waiting for new chapters to premiere; However, the pandemic slowed things down a bit and we will have to be patient.

It seems that the success of The witcher It was so great that they already have a prequel ready, and after much mystery they finally confirmed the protagonist.

Netflix announced long ago that it would premiere a new series located some 1,200 years before the current events of The witcher, and as you can imagine, Geralt of Rivia is not involved.

This time we will follow the life of Éile, who was described in a press release as ‘an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess’.

After much uncertainty, Netflix finally revealed that the protagonist of the series, titled ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’, will be played by the actress Jodie Turner-Smith.

A new heroine will hit the screen.

A new story that we have not seen in The Witcher

At the moment there are few details about this prequel to The witcher, but we know that the conflict begins with Éile togiving up her dream of being a singer and returning to her life as a warrior.

Jodie Turner-Smith participated in important projects such as the television series Nightflyers, transmitted through Syfy, and on the tape Queen & Slimso you can rest easy on their expertise on large projects.

At the moment there is no confirmed release date, but they revealed that The Witcher: Blood Origin will take place in an elven world, and not satisfied with it, they will show the events that gave rise to the famous ‘conjunction of spheres’, and therefore, to the union of the world of men with that of elves.

we hope that Geralt of Rivia do not take so long to return to the screen.

