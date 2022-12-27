“the witcher”, ‘Netflix’s Game of thrones’, had 3 seasons with Henry Cavill as the protagonist. For the fans there was no better person to play Geralt de Rivia and the actor demonstrated his passion for the adaptation by wanting to respect the essence of the video game.

However, to the sadness of fans, Cavill announced that he was retiring from the show and the future of the fledgling franchise seemed to take a dark turn. Now, the disastrous premiere of “The witcher: blood origin” confirms that the best times are over.

What is “The witcher: blood origin” about?

The plot takes place 1,200 years before to show us the ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, a key moment that changed the world forever. Humans, monsters, and other species lived in different worlds, but that was about to come to an end.

What did the critics and fans say?

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The witcher: blood origin” obtained a 38% approval from critics. Unfortunately for her, she was also not endorsed by fans, who gave her only 8%.

“A cursory dig into the ancient lore of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy series, ‘Blood Origin’ shares ancestral DNA with ‘The Witcher,’ but little of what makes the mothership series memorable,” the consensus ruled. .

Henry Cavill’s farewell

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been full of monsters and adventures, but I am leaving my medallion and swords for Season 4. The fantastic Liam Hemsworth will take over and be the new ‘White Wolf,’” Henry Cavil said of his retirement and replacement in “The witcher”.