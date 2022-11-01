One launched online petition to ask the actor Henry Cavill you continue to play Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series The Witcher, after the third season. It is an almost inevitable passage in this era, also given the uproar aroused by the news of his abandonment. It seems that poor Liam Hemsworth, who will have the arduous task of replacing him, seems to pay the price. It must be said that many fans do not have particular resentment towards him. They just don’t like the change of actor as such.

For many Cavill is one of the keys to the success of TV series of The Witcher, loosely inspired by the books of Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, the announcement of his farewell was traumatic for many:

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will lay down my medallion and swords for season 4. In my place, the fantastic Liam Hemsworth will take on the role of the White Wolf . As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and with enthusiasm to see Liam’s version of the most fascinating and nuanced man. Liam, this character has wonderful depth, have fun immerse yourself in his personality and see what you can find. “

Fans reacted badly to the news, evidently caught off guard. So here comes a petition on change.orglaunched by user Stef Ma who sets the arduous, if not impossible, objective of overturning Cavill’s decision.

The text of the petition underlines how the public now identifies Geralt’s face as Cavill’s and lashes out against the Netflix production, accused of being the real cause of the breakup. In fact, after the first lines dedicated to Cavill, the controversy over the enormous changes made by the writers to the original material is completely his. The thesis, actually not confirmed by any of the parties involved, is that Cavill has decided to leave because he is a fan of Sapkowski’s books and video games. According to Stef But he would not have liked the direction taken by the makers of the series, much more to Netflix, so to speak.

At the time of writing, the petition has collected more than 4,800 signatures. You can find it here.