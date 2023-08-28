At the beginning of the month, R. Talsorian Games has given gamers an update on its paper-based RPG The Witcher at Gen Con: since the idea behind this TTRPG is that the company follows the development of video games hand in hand and since CD Project RED announced the start of work for The Witcher 4have decided to put the project on hold.

Over the years, the collaboration with our CD Projekt Red licensees has become ever closer: as far as possible, we are working together to create a unified world that you can all experience both in video games and on paper RPGs. But this is no small task, and it has its problems. As CD Projekt Red begins work on the fourth Witcher game, we’ve been collaborating to make sure the information between our two products stays as connected as possible. We’ve had countless meetings that have taken days to discuss the story of The Continent and the direction of the Witcher franchise. We realized that at the moment it would be extremely difficult, or perhaps impossible, to continue working on The Witcher TTRPG line and to keep the connection with the next CD Projekt Red projects. So, to make sure you all receive the best possible products with the greatest consistency, we are pausing development of the Witcher line until future plans are no longer solid.

These are the statements of Cody Pondsmith, creator of the paper RPG. We currently have few details about The Witcher 4, except that the company has taken new offices to devote itself to work more intensively than ever, avoiding the problems it had with Cyberpunk 2077.