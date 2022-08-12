The Witcher it is the national treasure of Poland, no doubt about it. In fact, it is here that the books of Andrzej Sapkowski, which led to the creation of games and recently also a successful TV series. What better way to leverage the image of Geralt of Rivia in order to promote a mobile game?

The ONEMT studio, founded in the Middle East with offices in Dubai and China, created the game Rise of the Kings. It is a game with a mix of city building and strategic combat: to promote a new update, an image has been created where you can see a character who looks dangerously like Geralt of Rivia.

We can see how the mobile game image picks up the position, background, hair and gear from Geralt of Rivia, in his iconic pose. Even the medallion is very reminiscent of that of the school of the Wolf of the Witcher.



It probably comes as no surprise that this strange mix of “The Witcher” has become a hit on mobile platforms. In the Play Store alone, the title has exceeded 10 million views and an average of 180,000 ratings with 4.1 out of 5 stars.

