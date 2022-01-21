Students from the University of Warsaw in Poland have created a fully detailed scale map of the continent of The Witcher. The map shows the extent of Geralt’s adventures from Kaer Morhen to Skellige and beyond.

The map reads like any other professionally designed map, with cities and countries. It also comes with a useful set of symbols that divides cities based on population scale, country borders, and even altitude.

This creation really puts Geralt’s adventures into perspective. In The Witcher 3, a journey from Skellige to Kaer Morhen takes only a minute while the game loads. On this scale map, the distance would be the real one.

Ever wondered how far it is from Beauclair to Novigrad or where exactly is Vengerberg? Check out this map of the world of The Witcher prepared by students of Warsaw University! ?? High res: https://t.co/VmO22mned6 pic.twitter.com/XHAdYMhw1d – The Witcher (@witchergame) January 20, 2022

You can also see how warfare has affected borders over the centuries. In The Witcher 3, Nilfgaard nearly won the war for control of Temeria and later Redania. No wonder the Novigrad region takes center stage, given its immediate proximity to Redania, where King Radovid wages his deadly campaign against wizards in the games.

Season 2 of The Witcher debuted late last year to a generally positive reception, and season 3 is reportedly almost completely written. Star Henry Cavill said he hopes next season will stay true to the books, and a map like this certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Source: IGN.