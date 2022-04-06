Fans of The Witcher they will be pleased to know that a cookbook with dishes inspired by the video game series is in the works. The cookbook contains 80 recipes that include everything from “hearty tavern dishes” to fortifying drinks.

“Take a culinary journey through the fantastic world of The Witcher with tasty and carefully imagined recipes, inspired by the vast settings, characters and tradition of The Witcher“reads the description.”In this beautifully photographed cookbook, Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka share their meticulously researched and engaging recipes that give fans a taste of the distinct flavors a witcher might taste as they travel the countryside in search of monsters to kill and coins to earn.“.

The dishes promise to “celebrate local and seasonal ingredients” from the continent’s culinary map. This includes recipes from White Orchard, Velen, Oxenfurt, Novigrad, Skellige, Toussaint, Beauclair, Kaer Morhen, and more.

Take a culinary journey through the Continent with The Witcher Cookbook – created by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of @WitcherKitchen & @NerdsKitchenit includes 80 mouthwatering recipes inspired by the world of The Witcher games! Pre-order now: https://t.co/RG8os78PRS pic.twitter.com/QPvEK4ipKH – The Witcher (@witchergame) March 31, 2022



The book is currently available for pre-order at a price of $ 35 and will hit shelves on October 25th.

