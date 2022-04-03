The settings, the lore and the characters of the videogame saga, then transposed on screen by Netflix, The Witcher they will be the inspiration for a new cookbookwhich will be released in 2022.

A date already exists: 25 October 2022. At a cost of about $ 35 you can buy it The Witcher Cookbooka book that will contain “Eighty mouth-watering, restorative recipes inspired by the bestselling video game series The Witcher, from hearty tavern meals and fortifying drinks to sumptuous banquets for partying with friends“. The book was featured on the book website:

Take a culinary journey through the fantastic world of The Witcher, with mouthwatering and carefully imagined and described recipes, inspired by the vast settings, characters and traditions of The Witcher. In this cookbook, enriched with stunning photographs, Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka share their engaging and meticulously researched recipes, to give fans a taste of the distinct flavors a witcher might taste as they travel the countryside in search of monsters to kill and coins to earn. The dishes celebrate local and seasonal ingredients, adding unique twists that form a culinary map of the Continent and beyond. Warm up over a bowl of fragrant stew or juicy baked fruit picked from White Orchard trees; end a tough journey to Velen with a hearty, rustic meal at the local tavern; enjoy an aromatic snack while strolling through the markets of Oxenfurt; sample dishes near and far in the diverse port city of Novigrad; dinner with freshly caught fish and mulled drinks on the islands of Skellige; feast on rich dishes under the sun of Toussaint and Beauclair; Search for food on the dangerous road to Kaer Morhen to learn the secrets of the edible dishes of the witcher fortress. Transport your kitchen to another world with the enticing scents and flavors of The Witcher Cookbook.

Take a culinary journey through the Continent with The Witcher Cookbook – created by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of @WitcherKitchen & @NerdsKitchenit includes 80 mouthwatering recipes inspired by the world of The Witcher games! Pre-order now: https://t.co/RG8os78PRS pic.twitter.com/QPvEK4ipKH – The Witcher (@witchergame) March 31, 2022

