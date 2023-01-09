Lauren Hissrich the showrunner of the series The Witcher on Netflix, promised that the third season will be closer to books by Andrzej Sapkowski than was the second, which took a completely different path, using the original texts practically only as a support base.

Many fans didn’t like it, with the controversy being rekindled by the abandonment of Henry Cavill, the actor who will play Geralt of Rivia until the end of the third season, and the release of The Witcher: Blood Origins, a Netflix mini-series so low quality that it makes it look like Xena Citizen Kane.

Apparently things should change with season 3, which will at least try to get closer to the original texts. According to Hissrich, there will be parts of the books that have been adapted very faithfully (one to one): “Of course we couldn’t do it with every page, but ‘Times of War’ gave us so many great action moments , plot twists, character-defining situations, and big reveals of a big bad. There’s so much we’ve managed to stay very close to the books.”

However, it is unlikely that there will be a complete return to the story told by Sapkowski, unless we completely deny some of the narrative twists of the second season. Anyway, we’ll see.