The producer Tomasz Baginski defended, in an interview published in the Polish magazine Wyborcza, le simplifications which have been implemented in The Witcher Netflix series compared to the original books, arguing that, although “painful”, they are operations necessary to make the show more understandable to a wider audience.
In fact, this is a point that has also generated a lot of discussion among fans of the series, with the Netflix adaptation having suffered various criticisms from readers of the books by Andrzej Sapkowski for some changes made by the authors of the TV series that resulted in oversimplifications.
Bagiński claims to understand the criticisms in this sense, but at the same time defends the choices made because they were necessary to make the series more understandablemeeting a large audience, who according to him would not be able to understand some deeper aspects of the story otherwise.
Americans and young people would not understand without simplifications
The producer, however, seems to indicate above all the American and younger audiences as central elements in the need for simplification of the source material. “When a series is built for a large mass of viewers, with different experiences and from different places in the world, with a large part of them who are American, these simplifications not only make sense, they are necessary,” he said.
“It’s painful for us too and for me too, but some higher levels of nuance and complexity they would have very limited effects and would not reach many people.” Basically, many viewers would come to understand different aspects of the story if it weren’t simplified, said Bagiński, who had previously reported something like this especially for young audiences , who “grew up on TikTok and YouTube”, would not be able to follow a complex plot much, being driven above all by emotions and impulsiveness.
