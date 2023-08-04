The producer Tomasz Baginski defended, in an interview published in the Polish magazine Wyborcza, le simplifications which have been implemented in The Witcher Netflix series compared to the original books, arguing that, although “painful”, they are operations necessary to make the show more understandable to a wider audience.

In fact, this is a point that has also generated a lot of discussion among fans of the series, with the Netflix adaptation having suffered various criticisms from readers of the books by Andrzej Sapkowski for some changes made by the authors of the TV series that resulted in oversimplifications.

Bagiński claims to understand the criticisms in this sense, but at the same time defends the choices made because they were necessary to make the series more understandablemeeting a large audience, who according to him would not be able to understand some deeper aspects of the story otherwise.