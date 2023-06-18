On the occasion of Tudum 2023, one was shown long clip from the third season from the Netflix series by The Witcher. The clip, which lasts almost three minutes, shows a long fight scene, in which Ciri is initially surrounded by enemies, only to be helped by Yennefer, Geralt and Buttercup. During the fight some elves also arrive, all intent on kidnapping the girl.

The video concludes by recalling that volume 1 of the third season will arrive on June 29, 2023, while volume 2, with the remaining episodes, will arrive on July 27, 2023.

Netflix organizes the Tudum, a global event where the latest news on TV series and video games are revealed. The live stream of the event is available in 29 different languages ​​to engage an international audience. Celebrities attending this year’s edition in São Paulo include Alia Bhatt, Henry Cavill, Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, Maisa and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The name Tudum comes from the sound announcing the start of a TV series or movie on the Netflix platform. The Tudum event takes place June 16-18, 2023.