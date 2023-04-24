The official Twitter account of the The Witcher Netflix series published the Season 3 official posterasking fans to “hold on” until tomorrow, April 25, 2023, when we assume the first will be presented official trailer and release date of the next episodes.

As we know The Witcher Season 3 filming has long since concluded and it already has a confirmed release period set forsummer of 2023. In short, it is very probable that the precise release date will arrive tomorrow, accompanied by a trailer.

In Season 3 of The Witcher, we will see Ciri continue her training under the guidance of Yennefer, also intent on investigating the mysterious powers of Geralt’s goddaughter. All the while they will have to contend with political intrigue, dark magic and betrayal.

“While monarchs, wizards and beasts of the Continent vie to capture her, Geralt drives Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect her newly reunited family from those who threaten to destroy them,” reads the synopsis. Charged with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to learn more about Ciri’s untapped powers; instead, they find they’ve landed on a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and betrayal. They have to fight back, put everything on the line or risk being lost forever.

The season will conclude with “the most heroic farewell” possible to Geralt played by Henry Cavill, before the passing of the torch with Liam Hemsworth, who will take on the role of the Strigo from Season 4.