The Witcher, the Netflix series, returns to show itself in video to illustrate the evolution of the friendship between Geralt and Ranuncolo: two figures so different, which nevertheless end up being linked.

The young bard approaches the witcher during the first season of The Witcher and immediately offers to sing his deeds, so as to make the hunter of monsters most popular among the people.

There is no doubt, in fact, that ordinary people tend to view the character played by Henry Cavill with a mixture of fear and contempt, given its well-known dangerousness and a generally grumpy character.

Although this very nature at a certain point determines the departure of Dandelion, the relationship between the two characters continues to be one of the leitmotifs of the adventure: a glimmer of humanity for a protagonist who appears very little inclined to dispense affection.

We will be able to see Geralt and Dandelion in the second season of The Witcher, available on Netflix starting from December 17th.